Competency Based Questions 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12: Here’s How To Kickstart Preparations?

After several forced changes being introduced in the education sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, higher authorities have now decided to introduce a significant change in the exam pattern as well. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has decided to introduce a new pattern of questions to assess students studying in classes 9-12. Competency-based Questions, as they are called, are aimed at evaluating a student's knowledge from a real-life perspective.

This new pattern of Competency-based Questions will be implemented from the academic session 2021-22 onwards. As per the guidelines released by CBSE, these will include multiple-choice questions, source-based integrated questions, and case-based questions respectively.

Advertisement

CBSE Question Banks Class 10 & 12 | 2021 -22 With many students still not understanding the technicalities of this major change, we at Oswaal books decided to support students so that they are fully prepared to tackle this changed pattern. Oswaal Books has launched special CBSE Question Bank 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 with a strong emphasis on competency-based questions.

Importance of Solving More Competency-Based Questions Competency-based questions will test a student's decision-making skills and problem-solving approach. They will require a higher degree of understanding of concepts so that they can be applied in real-time situation-based questions. Sharpening all these cognitive skills is extremely crucial if students wish to achieve better scores. However, it will not be possible without practicing an adequate number of questions based on similar lines. Therefore, question banks which include such questions for every chapter are important for students.

Benefits of Practicing With These CBSE Question Bank for 2021 -22 These CBSE question banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 will help students get a good idea of the changed pattern, as they include the newly introduced competency-based questions as well. With these latest CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22, students get the following benefit: ● Chapter-wise and Topic-wise Questions Before solving full-length question papers, we provide students the opportunity to solve plenty of questions from every topic. This way, students gain confidence in every chapter, and therefore, their exam preparation is more comprehensive. Even Previous Year Questions from CBSE exams have been organized topic-wise so that students can go through them after completing a particular topic and consolidate their learning.

● Competency-based Questions As per the new guidelines released by CBSE, from the 2021-22 session onwards, 30% of the questions in the exams for classes 9 & 10 will be competency-based Questions. For Classes 11 & 12, competency-based questions would be 20%. We have added competency-based questions for every topic so that students can practice every kind of question that can possibly be made from a chapter. Here’s the recommended link for CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10: https://bit.ly/3iEDDAc & Class 12: https://bit.ly/3gohUL9 with ample practice for competency-based questions.

● Detailed Solutions Get access to detailed solutions to all questions given in our question banks. Learn effective and easier methods to solve each problem. Special mention about the Commonly Made Mistakes in every topic. See toppers' answers and learn how to approach and attempt a question paper for better marks.

● Innovative Learning Tools To simplify learning, we provide smart mnemonics and Mind Maps for every topic so that it is easier to retain information. Learn short tricks to solve difficult questions. Every booklet has a special QR code that allows you to use the Oswaal Artificial Intelligence Technology. Simply scan the code and get our teaching material on your smartphones for revision on the go. Get hybrid learning solutions for smart preparation. Video lectures are available as well.

Practice to Develop Competence Overall, these CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 are the most reliable resources for CBSE exams. 100% revised content, updated with the newly introduced competency-based questions, these question banks can help you achieve a perfect score in all subjects.

So, if you want to avail the benefits of effective practice and easy revision, CBSE Question Banks is the best choice. We have been supporting and helping students in their preparation for over 30 years now, and thousands of students have benefitted from our well-researched and thoroughly edited learning materials. Now, it's your turn to study with these CBSE Question Banks for 2021 -22, and take your preparation to the next level.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)