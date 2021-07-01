UK urges end to violence in Tigray
Britain urged all parties to pull back from the violence in Tigray and allow humanitarian workers access to the area on Thursday, after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire earlier this week. "We welcome the Government of Ethiopia's announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire in Tigray and urge all other parties to the conflict to make similar announcements," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.
"The violence must now stop and unfettered humanitarian access granted. Eritrean forces should also leave Tigray."
