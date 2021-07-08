Assam Governor calls for high quality university research and teaching

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday urged Vice Chancellors of universities in the state to carve out a niche in the field of research and high quality teaching.

Addressing a conference of the Vice Chancellors of all 17 universities of the state at the Raj Bhawan here, the Governor said universities should take a pro-active role in improving the quality of research and teaching.

The VCs conference was convened to prepare a blueprint to speed up improvement of higher education.

The Governor emphasised on the need to recruit good faculty at every level, in order to ensure higher teaching standards and quality research. He also urged Vice Chancellors to fill up the vacant faculty positions expeditiously in the colleges and the universities.

The Governor also said that to run the universities in accordance with NEP 2020, education in classes XI and XII must be delinked from the universities and autonomous colleges.

I have already directed that the teaching of XI and XII classes be discontinued from this very session from the three autonomous colleges namely North Lakhimpur College, Lakhimpur, Jagannath Barooah College, Jorhat and Nowgong College, Nagaon and the four universities that were upgraded from the colleges, he added.

He said that as per the NEP 2020, by the year 2035 only three types of universities, namely research universities, teaching universities, and autonomous colleges converted into universities with cluster colleges will remain. He also wanted them to re-orient their degrees to duly accommodate skilling and vocationalization into their folds.

Stressing that the universities should think of implementing dual degree programmes for the benefit of future generations, the Governor asked the VCs to start brainstorming sessions in their Universities to discuss the NEP-2020 and prepare a broad roadmap for implementing its provisions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also attended the conference, said that an amount of Rs 50 crores would be released to the universities for upgrading and creating more infrastructure for higher education.

Education Minister Ranuj Pegu also addressed the gathering and promised infrastructure support to Universities.

