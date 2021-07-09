PM Modi to inaugurate nine medical colleges in UP next week: Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh next week, a senior official said on Friday.

''The PM will be inaugurating nine medical colleges in Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, and Sidharth Nagar. He may inaugurate the institutions on July 15 or July 16. His programme is scheduled for Varanasi on these dates and he will be inaugurating from there,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

He said there were 12 medical colleges in the state before 2017 and the number has now gone up to 48 with 13 more medical colleges under construction.

Of the nine medical colleges to be opened next week, recruitment of 400 faculty members is under process, Sehgal added.

