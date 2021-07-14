Left Menu

Case withdrawal against Aarey protesters: Maha DGP told to submit report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:08 IST
The Maharashtra home department has issued a letter to the state's director general of police for submission of a report within 15 days on action taken in connection with withdrawal of cases against people who had protested the felling of trees at Aarey Colony to build a metro rail carshed, officials said on Tuesday.

The letter, which was sent to the DGP on July 5, highlights the fact that the state government had decided to withdraw cases against such protesters, adding that the police must act as per instructions in this regard from the state Law and Judiciary department.

It said damage caused to public property during the stir must be collected from the concerned protester.

The official said copies of the letter have also been sent to the Mumbai police commissioner and the joint CP (law and order).

