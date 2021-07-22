Left Menu

Kerala State Planning Board reconstituted

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:36 IST
The Kerala government on Thursday reconstituted the State Planning Board with Prof V K Ramachandran to continue as the vice chairperson of the Board.

In the cabinet meeting, which was held today, the Board was reconstituted with new official members --ministers K N Balagopal, K Rajan, Roshi Augustin, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Antony Raju and Ahamed Devarkovil.

''Dr P K Jameela, Prof Mini Sukumar, Prof Jiju P Alex and Dr K Raviraman have been appointed as expert members of the Board,'' a state governmentrelease said.

Prof Ramakumar, V Namashivayam, Santhosh George Kulangara have been appointed part-time expert membersof the Board.

Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) are permanentinvitees in the Board, according to the release.

The state cabinet has also decided to speed up the developmentof infrastructure for digital education in the state.

The ministers who have the charge of each district will call a meeting of the officials concerned and take necessary steps.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

