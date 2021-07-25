Left Menu

Raj govt to decide on starting regular classes in higher education institutes in 15 days

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 00:25 IST
Raj govt to decide on starting regular classes in higher education institutes in 15 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced that the decision to start regular classes in higher education institutions in the state will be taken after 15 days.

It also said the approval to start classes in educational institutions related to elementary and secondary education will be taken from the central government before reopening the institutions closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a meeting of the committee of five ministers held on Saturday, various aspects regarding the opening of educational institutions in the state were discussed in detail.

The committee chaired by Health Minister Raghu Sharma was set up by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

"… The decision to start classes in higher education institutions will be taken after 15 days," an official spokesperson said.

Earlier, Rajasthan minister Govind Singh Dotasra said the chief minister would take the final call on the reopening of schools after discussing all aspects with the committee, two days after he tweeted that the schools would open from August 2.

After Dotasra made the announcement, Gehlot had on Friday constituted the committee of five ministers to decide the date and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the opening of educational institutions in the state.

Dotasra tweeted on Saturday, "Chief Minister Gehlot will decide on the opening of the schools after discussing all aspects with the cabinet committee constituted to prepare the detailed SOP." Apart from Dotasra, the committee includes Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg.

Sources said the chief minister had questioned Dotasra as to why he announced the date of opening of schools when there was no decision in this regard in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021