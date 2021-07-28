Left Menu

AAP MLAs Atishi, Vinay Mishra elected unopposed as Members of Court of Delhi University

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:27 IST
AAP MLAs Atishi, Vinay Mishra elected unopposed as Members of Court of Delhi University
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said AAP legislators Atishi and Vinay Mishra have been elected as members of the Court of University of Delhi.

The Court is the supreme authority of the university and has the power to review the acts of the executive council and the academic council.

The MLAs were elected unopposed, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar had withdrawn his nomination for the position which led to the legislators of AAP getting elected as members unopposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021