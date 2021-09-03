MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence commences First Batch of PG Diploma in AI & ML in association with Microsoft and CloudThat

PUNE, India, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, MIT Art, Design and Technology Universityyesterday commenced its first batch of post graduate diploma programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in association with Microsoft and CloudThat Technologies. The PG Diploma will span over 50 weeks and 3 trimesters, which include mentorships, Global Microsoft certifications, practical hands-on, industry internships and capstone projects.

The first cohort of student aspirants and working professionals were welcomed in the virtual mode on Thursday, Sept. 02, 2021 through the online induction programme because of the pandemic; dignitaries from Microsoft, CloudThat, and MIT-ADT University inspired students in their new educational journey.

The MIT Group of Institutions, widely recognized for engineering, technology, and management programmes, launched MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT-FuSE), an endeavour to provide students and working professionals with specialized training and global certification in emerging technologies.

PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, developed for the industry, by the industry with a better and efficient higher education ecosystem and aims to generate the most employable and smart AI and ML techno-functional professionals. CloudThat Technologies is the first company in India to offer Cloud Training and Consulting services for mid-market and enterprise clients from across the globe. Founded by Mr. Bhavesh Goswami, CloudThat has been empowering tech professionals with best-in-class training and consulting services. Hence, this training facilitator makes this most sought-after PG Diploma a better learning experience with potential job opportunities. During the induction programme, Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Vice-Chancellor MIT-ADT University, said, ''Working professionals today are challenged with keeping themselves updated with future emerging skills to sustain in this dynamic economy. MIT-ADT University has identified the emerging technology frontiers such as AI & ML, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, RPA, IoT, Digital Supply Chain, Procurement & Networks for technology aspirants and the curriculum has been integrated with relevant project-based learning to build future India.'' He congratulated these students in making the right decision in choosing this course for their career advancement.

Chief Guest, Mr. Bhavesh Goswami, Founder & CEO, CloudThat Technologies, shared anecdotes from his journey of starting his career with Java as a young budding tech enthusiast. He said, ''In the modern world, if you are trained with a few technologies and Programming languages, only then you will be relevant to the industry, as against to the earlier generation, who could be absorbed immediately in companies by even one of the programming languages or technologies. Students have to be enthusiastic, ever curious and ever learning to progress better in this field.'' The guest of honour for the Induction Programme was Dr. Vinnie Jauhari, Director, Education Advocacy, Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. She stated, ''Edtech Companies are progressing in leaps and bounds.'' She reiterated, ''Students must have a growth mindset and be curious and only this will help them evolve more as a professional.'' She emphasized on the use of social media to follow the latest trends and upgrades in technology. She suggested that students should be aware of all relevant certifications on AI like Microsoft, as all the companies accept them as proof of credentials. And sustainability is the core aspect of technology, she said.

Senior Trainer & Facilitator, Mr. Sharat Kanthi congratulated the students on their choosing the right course. He stated, ''Academic and corporate approach has collaborated together in this training. This programme has been aligned together with industry standards and hence the students will be absorbed immediately in companies and startups.'' He reiterated that the PG diploma course has been curated in such a way.

Prof. Tejas Karad, Project Director at MIT Group of Institutions graced the event. He applauded the joint efforts of MIT-FuSE, CloudThat, and Microsoft which has been made possible due to thoughtful integration. He observed, ''The diversity of this cohort will help the students to progress well in this field.'' He congratulated the students who have chosen wisely this course that will help them understand the technology and get better opportunities in the corporate world.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director at MIT-FuSE highlighted the MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence's vision and mission as ''transforming and enabling individuals to become successful professionals who will impact tomorrow's economy.'' He stressed the rising use of AI, machine learning, and automation in the workplace, as well as the growth of remote employees and gig workers as a significant portion of the workforce that would require ongoing upskilling. The global certifications are included in the PG Diploma Programmes considering skill-based job demands across the world, which will undoubtedly aid the student community, as well as recent graduates and working professionals, in overcoming the loss of learning opportunities caused by the global pandemic.

It's crucial to remember that only those that put in the time and effort to upskill and improve their existing abilities will be successful in the future. He detailed the delivery mechanism of the course with unique internship engagement during trimester pattern & learning framework. Aspirants must continue to push for new paradigms of knowledge and capabilities due to the ever-changing nature of the future corporate environment.

All programmes will be delivered through LMS and can be accessed via a web-based learning app. In September 2021, the next cohort of SAP, AI/ML, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity will begin.

To learn the future skills today for a better tomorrow, complete your applications today on www.mitfutureskills.org About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked 26th for ARIIA 2020 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi 4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is ''physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated''. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479539/MIT_ADTU_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608038/Induction_Programme_AIML.jpg PWR PWR

