Tensions in the Strait: Dollar Steady Amid Iran Crisis
The U.S. dollar remained stable as tensions in the Middle East spiked with the looming threat of U.S. military action against Iran. The yen hovered near critical levels, and oil prices surged, causing global economic concerns. A ceasefire might be in discussion, yet uncertainty prevails.
The U.S. dollar held its ground on Monday while the yen neared a crucial level of 160 per dollar. Investors are anxiously observing the rising tensions with Iran as President Trump set a tight deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
Trump's fiery social media post on Easter Sunday threatened that Iran's power plants and bridges would be targeted unless the strategic passageway reopened, creating significant market uncertainty. While a media report suggested peace negotiations were in the works, investors remained cautious.
Global markets continued to feel the impact of the Iran conflict since its eruption in February, with the Strait's closure affecting oil prices and inflaming inflation fears. These developments have altered expectations for future U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, complicating the economic outlook.
ALSO READ
Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait of Hormuz Standoff
Wall Street Gains Amid Tensions over Strait of Hormuz
Oil Prices Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Disruptions
Oil Price Volatility Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Tensions Flare as U.S., Iran Weigh Ceasefire Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis