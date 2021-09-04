Left Menu

St Stephen's releases first cut-off list for undergraduate courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 01:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@StStephensClg)
Delhi University's St Stephen's College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Friday, announcing the highest cut-off of 99.5 per cent for Economics (Hons) for students of Commerce and Humanities.

Commerce and Science students will require 99 per cent to be eligible for admission to History (Hons), English (Hons) and the BA programme.

The cut-off for Humanities students for History, English and the BA Programme stands at 98.25 per cent, 98.7 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively.

Like last year, the college will not be holding entrance tests due to the coronavirus pandemic, and interviews will be conducted online.

The Delhi University holds merit-based admissions that are done on the basis of cut-offs.

St Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list which is given 85 per cent weightage, and the remaining 15 per cent to online interviews.

Before the pandemic, the 15 per cent weightage was divided between a written test and an interview.

The college reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

