Left Menu

Villagers give teacher fitting felicitation on retirement

It was he who had imbibed the value of education in them, said Sarbeswar Rath, a teacher of the school.Rout said the students knew he expected them to do their very best and they did not disappoint him.Even after retirement, I want to teach children in my house till the last breath, he added.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 05-09-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 00:11 IST
Villagers give teacher fitting felicitation on retirement
  • Country:
  • India

When Ananta Kishore Rout retired after 33 years of teaching at a school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, the entire village came together on Saturday to honour him, especially for reducing the dropout rate.

Students washed his feet in public as a gesture of respect towards him amidst beating of drums.

The Koilipur village in Rajnagar block wore a festive look as Rout, who retired on August 31, participated in a procession that covered five km on Saturday on the eve of Teachers' Day, villager Basant Mallick said.

The Tetelenga primary school, of which Rout was the headmaster, earlier witnessed large scale dropout rate.

Rout made it a point to visit the doorsteps of villagers to convince them to send their wards to school, remarked villager Bira Kishore Jena.

This led to a remarkable drop in absenteeism in the school, he said.

“Ananta sir is our motivation and ideal role model. He helped many poor students like me,” said Akhil Das, who is now a teacher in Rajnagar.

Rout not only taught hundreds of students during his three-decade-old career but also shaped their lives, recalled Bishnu Charan Das, a local resident.

“Many of his pupils have attained professional success in various walks of life. It was he who had imbibed the value of education in them,” said Sarbeswar Rath, a teacher of the school.

Rout said the students knew he expected them to do their very best and they did not disappoint him.

“Even after retirement, I want to teach children in my house till the last breath,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
3
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021