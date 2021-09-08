China says private tutors will not be able to offer classes online

China's education ministry said on Wednesday that private tutors will be barred from offering courses online via avenues such as instant messaging services or live streaming platforms, or in unregistered venues such as residential buildings and hotels.

Beijing earlier this year barred for-profit tutoring in any school subject in an effort to ease pressures on both children and parents to boost the nation's birth rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)