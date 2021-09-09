‘21 differently-abled couples to marry in mass wedding’
Twenty-one differently-abled and underprivileged couple will tie their nuptial knots on Saturday in a mass wedding to be organised by Udaipur-based Narayan Seva Sansthan.
"Twenty-one couple will tie knots in the 36th mass wedding in the smart village set up within the campus of the Narayan Seva Sansthan," the organisation's president, Prashant Agarwal, said.
He said the mass wedding will be attended by parents, family members and guests of the couples besides various donors, who have made monetary contributions for the couples to start their married life.
"At NSS, most of the couples have undergone free of cost corrective surgery and received skill training to lead a better life," he said.
