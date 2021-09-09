16 children taken off train, cops probe human trafficking charge

Sixteen children were taken off a train here after a tip-off that they were being allegedly trafficked from Bihar to Punjab, police said on Thursday. Eleven people who accompanied the children are being questioned, Superintendent of Police S Anand said. Government Railway Police official Fazal Rehman Khan said he was informed that some children were being trafficked from Bihari to Punjab in a train that originated from Assam's Guwahati. After this, with the help of the local police, 16 children and 11 adults were brought down from the train, he said.

The children, aged between 14 and 16, have been sent to a medical college for examination under police protection.

Those who accompanied the children have so far not been able to provide any clear proof of their relation to them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)