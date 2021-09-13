Left Menu

The governor cautioned that one of the attitudes, which a police officer has to guard against, is not to allow the power, position, and rank to get to his or her head.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra Monday urged probationer Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to be innovative and think out of the box for creating a good intelligence network.

Addressing the probationer DSPs who are undergoing a 12-day training programme on modern policing at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat through virtual mode, the governor advised them never to stop the process of learning and self-improvement, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said here.

They should be physically fit, mentally robust, and have a good moral character.

Sixteen DSPs from Arunachal Pradesh are undergoing the maiden training programme of its kind, the communiqué added. The governor cautioned that one of the attitudes, which a police officer has to guard against, is not to allow the power, position, and rank to get to his or her head. He advised them to have compassion, probity, tenacity, and to work hard and make helping the weak and the needy their second nature.

Mishra said that a policeman has to demonstrate fairness, promptness, and determination and win the trust of the people by transparency, honesty and accountability.

He said that the most important link in policing is the beat constable. He asked the officers to make them efficient, competent, and effective.

The governor also commended the state DGP for organising the training module.

