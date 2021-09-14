UP ATS busts ISI module, detains 3
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday claimed to have busted an ISI module by detaining three people and seizing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from them, a senior official said here.
''UP ATS has bused an ISI sponsored module and detained three persons. The detentions were made during simultaneous raids in four districts -- Lucknow, Raebareli, Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Pratapgarh,'' Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.
''In Prayagraj, one live IED was also recovered and bomb disposal squad is diffusing it,'' the officer added.
He said the three were being interrogated as police teams are trying to elicit more information.
