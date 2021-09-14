Left Menu

UP ATS busts ISI module, detains 3

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:43 IST
UP ATS busts ISI module, detains 3
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday claimed to have busted an ISI module by detaining three people and seizing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from them, a senior official said here.

''UP ATS has bused an ISI sponsored module and detained three persons. The detentions were made during simultaneous raids in four districts -- Lucknow, Raebareli, Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Pratapgarh,'' Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

''In Prayagraj, one live IED was also recovered and bomb disposal squad is diffusing it,'' the officer added.

He said the three were being interrogated as police teams are trying to elicit more information.

