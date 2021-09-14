Last date for EWS candidates to report to schools extended to Sep 30 in Delhi
Delhi government has extended the last date for selected EWS candidates to report to respective schools till September 30, according to officials of Directorate of Education DoE.The last date for reporting of successful candidates selected under the Economically Weaker Section EWS category to their respective schools has been extended till September 30.
''The last date for reporting of successful candidates selected under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category to their respective schools has been extended till September 30. This will be the inal opportunity for reporting by the selected candidates in respective allotted schools,'' Yogesh Singh, Deputy Director of Education said in a letter to private schools. ''All concerned schools are directed to grant admission of remaining candidates promptly and facilitate them by ensuring smooth process of admission,'' Singh added.
Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 -- have to be reserved for the EWS category.
Of the 25 per cent EWS seats, 22 per cent are reserved for the disadvantaged group and 3 per cent for children with disabilities. The students are selected through a computerised draw conducted by the Delhi government.
