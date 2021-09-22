Connaught Place smog tower will start working at full capacity from Oct 1: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Wednesday said the trial of the smog tower at Connaught Place has been completed and it will start working at full capacity from October 1.

He also said a team of scientists from IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi has been constituted to monitor its work.

An official said the team will have five experts from IIT-Bombay and one from IIT-Delhi.

''The trial of the smog tower has been completed. It will be working at full capacity from October 1,'' the environment minister tweeted.

The over 24-meter-high structure was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23. The smog tower has 40 fans and 10,000 filters developed by experts at the University of Minnesota which also helped design a 100-meter-high smog tower in Xian, China.

''The experts will analyze the functioning of the smog tower and tell us if it is effective. If it is successful, many such smog towers can be installed across Delhi. If not, we will work on some other technology... I think it will prove to be a path-breaking milestone,'' Kejriwal had said.

