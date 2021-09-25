Left Menu

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:35 IST
IIT Tirupati convocations held
Amaravati, Sep 25 (PTI): The second and third convocations of the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati were conducted in a joint ceremony on its permanent campus at Yerpedu in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Saint Gobain CEO (Asia-Pacific) B Santhanam attended as the chief guest for the convocations, presided over by Union Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, a press release here said.

On the occasion, 208 B.Tech degrees, 99 M.Tech degrees, nine M.Sc, 11 MS degrees and the institute's first Ph.D were awarded.

B.Tech graduate S Naresh Chockalingam was awarded the President's gold medal for outstanding academic performance for the year 2020 and S Gowtham for 2021.

Saishradha Mohanty and Surya Ganesh Vadhri received the Governor's prize for all-round performance in curricular and extra-curricular activities for the years 2020 and 2021 respectively, the release said.

IITT Director K N Satyanarayana explained the development of the institute over the past three years and the ongoing construction of the campus.

Khare said it was remarkable that state-of-the-art facilities were developed in a span of only six years since the inception of IITT.

The chief guest exhorted the graduates to follow the STAY framework that could serve as a radar chart for evaluating their positioning at critical points in their career.

''Stay immersed, stay relevant, stay connected and stay organised,'' Santhanam told the graduates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

