IIT Roorkee, MFF collaborate to establish school of data science, AI
IIT Roorkee has collaborated with the Mehta Family Foundation MFF, USA to establish a school of data science and artificial intelligence. The School will be supported by global experts from the field of Artificial Intelligence for knowledge exchange with an objective to develop new and skilled manpower in the areas of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, it said.
- Country:
- India
IIT Roorkee has collaborated with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA to establish a school of data science and artificial intelligence. An MoU was signed in this regard by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Director Ajit K Chaturvedi, and Rahul Mehta, Chief Executive Officer Mehta Family Foundation, USA, in the presence of K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre, at a virtual event on Monday. The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is being established with a vision to cater to the growing global demand for data analytics and Artificial Intelligence experts, a press release said. The School will be supported by global experts from the field of Artificial Intelligence for knowledge exchange with an objective to develop new and skilled manpower in the areas of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, it said. K Vijay Raghavan said, ''AI technologies are critical for India. This international academic collaboration between IIT Roorkee and MFF is a commendable effort to ensure that India continues on its innovation trajectory.'' The School will offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programmes and welcome its first batch of bachelor's degree students in September 2022. The School will be housed in a new dedicated building at the IIT Roorkee campus developed with the support of MFF.