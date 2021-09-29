Left Menu

JNU convocation: Over 470 students to be awarded PhD degrees

Over 470 students will be awarded their PhD degrees at the fifth convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the convocation to be held Thursday in virtual mode owing to the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 12:51 IST
JNU convocation: Over 470 students to be awarded PhD degrees
  • Country:
  • India

Over 470 students will be awarded their PhD degrees at the fifth convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the convocation to be held Thursday in virtual mode owing to the pandemic. Satish Garkoti, Rector II of the university, said 479 students have registered for the convocation. All are PhD students.

Their names will be announced during the online ceremony and they will be able to collect the degrees and certificates later, he said.

The first convocation of the university was held in 1972 when G Parthasarathi was the vice-chancellor. The practice resumed in 2018 after a gap of almost 46 years with JNU chancellor Dr V K Saraswat as the chief guest.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the third convocation in 2019, which saw protests by students over hostel fee hike, forcing then HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' to stay inside the venue for over six hours.

Last year, the convocation was held online due to Covid with President Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021