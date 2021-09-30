Left Menu

No more waiting for X-rays for OPD, indoor patients at AIIMS, administration does away with appointments

In a major relief, patients visiting the AIIMS in Delhi can now get their X-rays done without any appointment and will get the film immediately thereafter.Earlier, patients after being advised an X-ray by the doctor would need to take an appointment first and then would come to the hospital on the day of appointment to undergo the investigation, Dr Deep N Srivastava, head of Department of Radio-Diagnosis at AIIMS, said.They were required to visit again for consultation at the OPD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:44 IST
No more waiting for X-rays for OPD, indoor patients at AIIMS, administration does away with appointments
  • Country:
  • India

In a major relief, patients visiting the AIIMS in Delhi can now get their X-rays done without any appointment and will get the film immediately thereafter.

Earlier, patients after being advised an X-ray by the doctor would need to take an appointment first and then would come to the hospital on the day of appointment to undergo the investigation, Dr Deep N Srivastava, head of Department of Radio-Diagnosis at AIIMS, said.

They were required to visit again for consultation at the OPD. X-rays are done at the institute from 8.30 am to 4 pm.

''With this new move, patients can visit the OPD and can come directly and undergo X-ray and collect the film immediately thereafter. This will reduce their hassle and frequent visit to the hospitals,'' Dr Srivastava said.

This comes days after the duration of sample collection for diagnostic tests at the facility was extended for the convenience of patients in line with government's effort to improve patient service at the premier hospital.

''The next step will be for the ultrasound and other radiological investigations wherein the waiting time will be reduced. It will be done shortly,'' Dr Srivastava said, without divulging any further details.

These changes in patient service are being implemented after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently constituted a committee to evaluate the current infrastructure and suggest changes to improve patient related OPD services at AIIMS. ''You would be happy to know that with the cooperation of all staff of the department we are able to provide 'No waiting for plain X-rays for both OPD and indoor patients,'' stated a communication by Dr Srivastava to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on September 27.

''The hard copies of the films will be issued to patients after doing X-rays same time and the reports will be available within 24 hours on their UHID number,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021