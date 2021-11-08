Left Menu

Saraswat inaugurates Centres of Excellence in SRM

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:53 IST
Amaravati, Nov 8 (PTI): NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat on Monday inaugurated two Centres of Excellence at the SRM University-AP here to promote translational research.

SRM established the Centre for Energy Storage Devices in collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries Limited for taking up application-oriented research in renewable energy and e-mobility.

SRM also established the Centre for Pioneering Studies in Gold and Silver to develop novel gold alloy for contemporary jewellery design, a University release said.

The Centre, in collaboration with various jewellers, would produce high-strength 22-Carat gold and tarnish-free silver alloys.

Later, Saraswat chaired SRM’s University Research Advisory Council meeting.

Addressing the Council, Saraswat said the focus should be on translational research of multidisciplinary nature. He suggested that SRM University-AP develop a Value Addition Centre to promote translational research.

''Industry-Academic relationships are the need of the hour. The new centre will strengthen the relationship between industry and academia to work on product engineering to deliver market relevant products,'' he said.

The NITI Aayog member pointed out that the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020 have been curated to facilitate innovation and brilliance.

''Any country that aspires to be among the best globally should focus on knowledge generation. It is vital that the current generation students become aware of the science of engineering rather than science and engineering. Science of engineering leads to generation of knowledge, research with meaningful publications and recognition,'' Saraswat observed.

SRM AP President P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Vice Chancellor D Narayana Rao, Vice-Chancellor V S Rao and other officials attended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

