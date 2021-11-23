Shiv Nadar University's Atal Incubation Centre Hosts Ideaxchange Startup Conference

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India Shiv Nadar University-Atal Incubation Centre (SNU-AIC) hosted ‘IdeaXchange’ - a two-day event that connected over 60 founders from more than 30 start-ups being incubated by SNU-AIC with industry stalwarts, investors, mentors, key government officials, and innovation and technology heads from across the country. The start-ups pitched their ventures to investors and business executives for potential funding, collaboration opportunities, and mentorship for scaling up and capacity-building.

Mr. Richard Pattle, Co-Founder of True Beacon, attended the event as Chief Guest and spoke about his inspirational entrepreneurial journey after having served as an aide to the British royal family and a former combat helicopter pilot. The power-packed event also included fireside chats with key industry leaders from Deloitte, HCL, Khaitan& Co., and PwC, as well as panel discussions on important, relevant subjects for the startups. Mr. Rajesh Pathak, Secretary – Technology Development Board, Government of India, delivered a keynote address, in which he spoke about the ways in which the Government is promoting innovation through research commercialization, and the potential for start-ups.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Richard Pattle said, “This is a pivotal point in India’s history – I talk to a lot of promoters of different ages and backgrounds, and their unanimous view is that India’s time is now. The country has great potential, and the number one aspect is the incredible human capital available here. However, we need to attract more foreigners to India, because they act as a link, as ambassadors, as accelerators for Indian companies to go global and provide solutions to the world. We have witnessed a surge in interest for True Beacon Global to invest in Indian Public Markets, which is just the tip of the iceberg. This interest in indicative of the promise of the Indian growth story.” Ms. Sheeba Khan, Chief Executive Officer of SNU-AIC, said, “IdeaXchange is a sincere effort of Shiv Nadar University’s Atal Incubation Centre towards shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs and providing them maximum support as they establish themselves or scale up. We are grateful for the incredibly supportive partners and friends from the industry as well as in the world of investors, who are helping us create value for the great start-ups that we incubate here, at SNU-AIC.” SNU-AIC has incubated more than 50 start-ups since Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, was awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Centre grant by the Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog (Government of India) in the very first round in 2017.

About Shiv Nadar University, National Capital Region (NCR) Shiv Nadar University is a student-centric, multidisciplinary and research-focused university offering a wide range of academic programs at the Undergraduate, Master's, and Doctoral levels. The University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The University is in the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the University consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from ranked universities all over the world.

Shiv Nadar University has been recognized as one of the ten private ‘Institutions of Eminence’ by the Government. In the NIRF (Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework), the University has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list. In NIRF-2021, it ranked 56 in the 'University' category. Shiv Nadar University has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), valid for a period of five years from 26 November 2019. It is also among a select group of institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

