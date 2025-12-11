Left Menu

Rajeshwar Singh Proposes AI Education Revolution in Uttar Pradesh

Rajeshwar Singh, a BJP MLA, advocates for integrating artificial intelligence education for school children in Uttar Pradesh. He proposes setting up a state-level commission and a comprehensive action plan, aiming to equip students for future challenges and position UP as a leader in AI education.

Updated: 11-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:08 IST
BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh is championing the integration of artificial intelligence education for school children in Uttar Pradesh, alongside the creation of a state-level commission. The aim is to prepare students for a competitive future and ensure equal opportunities.

The legislator, representing Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow, detailed an eight-point action plan in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He emphasized the importance of leading India's transition from Digital Bharat to AI Bharat, highlighting AI's significant impact on humanity.

Singh suggests forming a task force with experts from prestigious institutions to develop a phased action plan for AI education. A pilot project across 200 schools would integrate subjects like coding, robotics, and AI ethics into the curriculum to foster problem-solving skills. A proposed Rs 450 crore budget over five years aims to establish training and resources in each district by 2030.

