Rajeshwar Singh Proposes AI Education Revolution in Uttar Pradesh

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh is championing the integration of artificial intelligence education for school children in Uttar Pradesh, alongside the creation of a state-level commission. The aim is to prepare students for a competitive future and ensure equal opportunities.

The legislator, representing Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow, detailed an eight-point action plan in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He emphasized the importance of leading India's transition from Digital Bharat to AI Bharat, highlighting AI's significant impact on humanity.

Singh suggests forming a task force with experts from prestigious institutions to develop a phased action plan for AI education. A pilot project across 200 schools would integrate subjects like coding, robotics, and AI ethics into the curriculum to foster problem-solving skills. A proposed Rs 450 crore budget over five years aims to establish training and resources in each district by 2030.