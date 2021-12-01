Left Menu

J-K edu dept officer issues transfer orders on retirement day; probe ordered

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-12-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 00:51 IST
J-K edu dept officer issues transfer orders on retirement day; probe ordered
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration suspended Kishtwar Chief Education Officer (CEO) on Tuesday and ordered an inquiry against him for allegedly issuing transfer orders of teachers on the day of his retirement.

The transfer orders issued by the outgoing CEO have also been kept in abeyance till further orders.

The action was taken against the CEO on a public complaint about the CEO issuing transfer orders of teachers on the day of his retirement and subsequent directions by Principal Secretary to School Education Department.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashok Sharma ordered the inquiry against the CEO and put him under suspension till further orders.

According to the order issued by the DC, the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been asked to conduct the inquiry into the matter and submit the report in 15 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021