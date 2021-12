A Grand Celebration of Success: 2000+ Degrees Awarded to 2021 Batch of Students at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions

Faridabad, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) • Close to 2000 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students given degrees over two days at Manav Rachna • Sh. Bandaru Dattatreya, Hon’ble Governor of Haryana and Dr.Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries preside over the ceremony as the Chief Guest • 11 astute academicians, corporate leaders and administration heads including Sh. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Power as well as Sh. Atul Kothari, National Secretary, SSUN bestowed with Honoris Causa degrees. In a grand celebration of success, around 2000 students (undergraduate, post graduate & doctoral) from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS); Manav Rachna University and Manav Rachna Dental College were awarded with their treasured degrees at a solemn Convocation Ceremony organized at the campus of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions on December 18 & 19. Sh. Bandaru Dattatreya, Hon’ble Governor of Haryana presided over as the Chief Guest and Sh. Atul Kothari, National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Uthaan Nyas as the Guest of Honour on the second day. The first day was presided over by Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon’ble Union Minister for Heavy Industries as the Chief Guest and Sh. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Power as the Guest of Honour. 11 stalwarts from industry, academia and administration Heads were bestowed with Honoris Causa degrees in recognition of their unparalleled contributions: • Sh. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Power • Sh. Atul Kothari, National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti UthaanNyas • Sh. Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary, NCT, Government of India • Padma Bhushan & Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Ex. Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India • Sh. Prithvi Shergil, Former Chief Human Resource Officer, HCL Technologies • Sh. Saurabh Govil, President & Chief Human Resource Officer, Wipro Ltd & Trustee Wipro Foundation • Aarti Khosla, Mind-Body Therapist & Humanitarian • Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University • Sh. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR) Indian Oil Corporation Limited • Sh. Ronjan Sodhi, Double Trap Shooter, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee, Recipient of Arjuna Award • Sh. Vikram Tandon, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Adani Group 89 students were given medals for outstanding achievement and academic proficiency. Yuvraj and Yashraj Bhardwaj, two star achievers of the Manav Rachna University with 36 research projects and 15 patent applications to their credit were awarded with the Vice President’s medal for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Mr. Rohan Dhawan, student of Mechanical Engineering, MRIIRS was bestowed with Student Leadership Medal; Ms. Bhavya Sharma from MBA was given the prestigious Dr. Pritam Singh Gold Medal for Leadership Excellence; Sportspersons Shahbaz Ahmad and Ankita Das were honoured with Outstanding Achievers Awards. Sh. Bandaru Dattatreya congratulated the graduating students and Honoris Causa recipients. He said, “This Convocation Ceremony is a result of the relentless efforts of the students, faculty members and management alike.” He said that Education helps in the overall development of an individual; therefore, different aspects should be adopted to ensure this. Online as well as practical mode should be accepted for the same. He also shared how New Education Policy 2020 will give a new face to the education through inclusive education, sports culture, technology and innovation. He also urged students to be the job-creators rather than the job seekers, pointing towards the emphasis being given on skill development. While delivering the Convocation address, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey addressed the graduating students and said, “The professors of your university prepare you for the future and transform you into complete professionals. Move ahead by creating a balance between your thoughts and dreams, and maintain a positive attitude.” He advocated graduates to step ahead by adopting three virtues: Helping attitude, health for all, and connecting your efforts to your nation. “Give importance to your foundational knowledge, your society, and your values,” he added. Guest of Honour& Honoris Causa recipient Sh. Atul Kothari said, “Convocation Ceremony implies that you have completed your formal education.” He urged students to think about their responsibilities towards their life and society. Guest of Honour and Honoris Causa recipient Sh. Krishan Pal Gurjar said, “The University has always believed in instilling self-confidence in its students and preparing them for life. Our Constitution enshrines both our rights and our duties. One of the duties it reminds us of is to strive for excellence in all spheres so that our nation constantly achieves greater success. I am happy to know that Manav Rachna University is making major contributions in this direction”. The Convocation Memoir was released by the dignitaries and Smt. Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron, MREI; Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI; Dr. Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI; Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, VC, MRIIRS; Dr. I K Bhat, VC, MRU; Dr. Naresh Grover, PVC; Dr. Pardeep Kumar, PVC; Dr. G L Khanna, PVC; Dr. Arundeep Singh, Principal, MRDC; Dr. Sangita Banga, Dean Academics, MRU and others. Image: L to R: Dr. Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI; Sh. Atul Kothari, National Secretary SSUN; Sh. BandaruDattatreya, Governor; Dr Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI; Smt. Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron, MREI

