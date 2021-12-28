Left Menu

IIT-Gandhinagar inviting applications cognitive science, society and culture courses

The society and culture programme provides exposure to key disciplines within the humanities and social sciences including, history, culture studies, literature, translation studies, sociology, political science and anthropology, the officials said.The interdisciplinary nature of the courses makes a students learning experience highly enriching.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:17 IST
IIT-Gandhinagar inviting applications cognitive science, society and culture courses
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@iitgn)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar, is inviting applications for its Masters in cognitive science and society and culture programmes, according to officials.

Cognitive science is a fast-growing emerging field that works at the intersection of philosophy, psychology, computer science, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence, they said. The society and culture programme provides exposure to key disciplines within the humanities and social sciences including, history, culture studies, literature, translation studies, sociology, political science and anthropology, the officials said.

''The interdisciplinary nature of the courses makes a student's learning experience highly enriching. The MA in society and culture offers students diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors with a nuanced and more in-depth understanding of their context. The MSc in cognitive science, on the other hand, offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition,'' Jaison A Manjaly, Head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, said.

The application deadline for both the courses is January 20.

''In both programmes, students will have unique research experiences like conducting field-work, conducting ethnographic research in the old city of Ahmedabad, visiting historical and archaeological sites in Gujarat, conducting experiments in the state of the art cognitive science lab, travelling across the country through the IIT-Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowships, taking advantage of the national and international academic and industrial internship opportunities and much more,'' Manjalay said.

The Master's thesis that also allows them to work in their preferred field of specialisation while receiving hands-on supervision by faculty members will prepare the students for higher studies and future challenges in life, Manjalay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021