IIT-Gandhinagar inviting applications cognitive science, society and culture courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar, is inviting applications for its Masters in cognitive science and society and culture programmes, according to officials.

Cognitive science is a fast-growing emerging field that works at the intersection of philosophy, psychology, computer science, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence, they said. The society and culture programme provides exposure to key disciplines within the humanities and social sciences including, history, culture studies, literature, translation studies, sociology, political science and anthropology, the officials said.

''The interdisciplinary nature of the courses makes a student's learning experience highly enriching. The MA in society and culture offers students diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors with a nuanced and more in-depth understanding of their context. The MSc in cognitive science, on the other hand, offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition,'' Jaison A Manjaly, Head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, said.

The application deadline for both the courses is January 20.

''In both programmes, students will have unique research experiences like conducting field-work, conducting ethnographic research in the old city of Ahmedabad, visiting historical and archaeological sites in Gujarat, conducting experiments in the state of the art cognitive science lab, travelling across the country through the IIT-Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowships, taking advantage of the national and international academic and industrial internship opportunities and much more,'' Manjalay said.

The Master's thesis that also allows them to work in their preferred field of specialisation while receiving hands-on supervision by faculty members will prepare the students for higher studies and future challenges in life, Manjalay said.

