Accusations of 'Horse Trading' Ahead of Odisha's Rajya Sabha Polls

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16, Odisha's political scene is charged with accusations. BJD's Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of 'horse trading', amid fears of poaching BJD MLAs. Tensions rise as candidates prepare for a crucial election, with political strategies intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Odisha is heating up as accusations of 'horse trading' surface just days before the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 16. BJD president Naveen Patnaik has accused the ruling BJP of unethical practices aimed at swaying MLAs to secure seats.

Patnaik's accusations follow the defection of former BJD MP Ravindra Kumar Jena to the BJP. Meanwhile, other opposition leaders, including Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, have expressed similar concerns over BJP's strategies and possible poaching of lawmakers.

With five candidates contesting four seats, and intricate vote arithmetic at play, party leaders have called for vigilance. Some BJD lawmakers suggest keeping all their MLAs together to prevent defection, as the countdown to the elections continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

