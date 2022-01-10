Left Menu

Univ. exams in TN postponed indefinitely, says govt

Amid a steep rise in its coronavirus cases over the past few days, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new cases while its active infections touched 51,335.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:28 IST
Univ. exams in TN postponed indefinitely, says govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

University semester exams in Tamil Nadu slated for later this month have been deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in the state, the government said on Monday.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said the decision has been taken in consultation with Chief Minister M K Stalin who was keen about students' welfare.

''All university exams are being deferred indefinitely due to the surging covid numbers. The revised schedule will be announce later,'' he told reporters here.

Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution remaining open, they will be asked to close down, he added. Amid a steep rise in its coronavirus cases over the past few days, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new cases while its active infections touched 51,335.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022