Left Menu

Chief Education Officer incharge of Haridwar suspended for issuing backdated appointment letters

The party had also lodged a written complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer asking the commission to cancel the appointments made in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and seize all documents related to them.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:30 IST
Chief Education Officer incharge of Haridwar suspended for issuing backdated appointment letters
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
  • Country:
  • India

Haridwar Chief Education Officer in-charge Vidyashankar Chaturvedi was suspended on Monday for allegedly issuing backdated appointment letters to teachers when the model code of conduct had already come into force, officials said.

Chaturvedi was suspended with immediate effect as prima facie his role has been found suspect and the charges are of serious nature, Secondary Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said in an order. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Harish Rawat had accused the state government of making appointments in different departments including excise, education and health in violation of the model code of conduct which came into force with the announcement of poll dates last Saturday. The party had also lodged a written complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer asking the commission to cancel the appointments made in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and seize all documents related to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022