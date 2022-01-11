Left Menu

Chennithala moves Lokayukta seeking probe into Kerala minister's role in re-appointment of VC

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday moved the Lokayukta seeking a probe into alleged corruption and nepotism in the re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Raveendran as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University.

In his petition filed before the Lokayukta, Chennithala alleged that Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu had written to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking re-appointment of Raveendran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University.

According to the plea, the minister has no authority to write a recommendation letter to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, and she should be disqualified as she violated the oath of office and showed favouritism in the re-appointment of Raveendran.

Considering the petition, the Lokayukta sought the opinion of the Director General Of Prosecution (DGP) who represented the government on the matter and posted it for January 18 for further consideration.

