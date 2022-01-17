Rohith Vemula remains symbol of resistance: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Rohith Vemula on his death anniversary and said he remains a symbol of resistance and his hero.
''Rohith Vemula was murdered by discrimination and indignities against his Dalit identity,'' he said on Twitter.
''Even as years go by, he remains a symbol of resistance and his brave mother a symbol of hope. For fighting till the very end, Rohith is my hero, my brother who was wronged,'' Gandhi also said.
Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, following alleged harassment.
His death triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.
