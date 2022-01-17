Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:11 IST
Rohith Vemula remains symbol of resistance: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI/file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Rohith Vemula on his death anniversary and said he remains a symbol of resistance and his hero.

''Rohith Vemula was murdered by discrimination and indignities against his Dalit identity,'' he said on Twitter.

''Even as years go by, he remains a symbol of resistance and his brave mother a symbol of hope. For fighting till the very end, Rohith is my hero, my brother who was wronged,'' Gandhi also said.

Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, following alleged harassment.

His death triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

