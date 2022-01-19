Maha: Congress wins majority of nagar panchayat seats in Nanded, highest in Latur

The Congress has won a majority of seats in three nagar panchayats in Nanded ditstrict and four nagar panchayats in Latur district of Maharashtra, results for which were declared on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court on December 6 stayed till further orders the local body elections in Maharashtra on seats reserved for the OBCs. The apex court later directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to notify 27 per cent of seats in the local bodies, which were reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as a general category so that the poll process can be taken forward.

In Nanded's Naygaon nagar panchayat, Congress has won all 17 seats. The BJP won three and 14 seats in Nanded and Latur, respectively, an official said.

In Nanded, voting was held for 51 seats in three nagar pancyats of Mahur, Ardhapur and Naygaon. Of these seats, Congress bagged 33 seats. After winning all 17 seats in Naygaon nagar panchayat and ten out of 17 seats in Ardhapur, Congress secured an absolute majority. The BJP won two seats in Ardhapur, the official said. In Mahur nagar panchayat, out of 17 seats, six are bagged by Congress, seven by the NCP and three by Shiv Sena. The BJP won one seat, he added. In Latur, voting took place for 68 seats in four nagar panchayats (17 seats each). In Latur, BJP and NCP won 14 seats each. The Congress won the highest 23 seats, Shiv Sena and Prahar won six seats each. Four seats went to Independent candidates. Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and former chief minister Ashok Chavan (both from Congress) represent Latur and Nanded districts in the MVA government.

