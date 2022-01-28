Left Menu

Telugu short film selected for first prize in NHRC competition

It is in Telugu with subtitles in English, the statement said.The film shows the story of a street urchin to send across a strong message on right to education and how the society needs to support it, it said.Karfew by Romi Meitei has been selected for the second prize worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

Telugu short film selected for first prize in NHRC competition
A Telugu short film depicting the story of a street urchin with a strong message on right to education has bagged the first prize in a competition organised by the National Human Rights Comments (NHRC), the rights body said on Friday.

In a statement, the NHRC said it had received a ''record 190 entries'' from people from various parts of the country.

'Street Student' by Akula Sandeep has been selected for the first prize worth Rs 2 lakh in the seventh Short Film Award Competition. It is in Telugu with subtitles in English, the statement said.

''The film shows the story of a street urchin to send across a strong message on right to education and how the society needs to support it,'' it said.

'Karfew' by Romi Meitei has been selected for the second prize worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The film, through the story of a child in Manipur, pitches in hope for a better world, wherein people's right to life, liberty, dignity and equality can be protected against odds including stereotyped fear psychosis. It is in Meiteilon language with subtitles in English, the statement said.

'Munghyar' by Nilesh Ambedkar has been selected for the third prize worth Rs 1 lakh. The film is a poignant tale of the victims of discrimination on the basis of caste and creed amounting to violation of right to life, liberty, equality and dignity. It is in Marathi with subtitles in English, it said.

The Commission has also decided that this year, it will give a cash award of Rs 50,000 each to the films selected for the 'Certificate of Special Mention', the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

