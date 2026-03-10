Tragedy at Ambedkar Nagar Temple: Devotee Succumbs to Bee Attack

A deadly bee attack at a temple in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh claimed the life of a 55-year-old devotee on Tuesday, while injuring two others. The swarm appeared during a weekly fair at the Aughad Baba temple, sending devotees into a panic.

Sant Ram, a resident of Kuthma Rajpur village, was the victim who succumbed to his injuries. The local authorities reported that two other devotees, Basant Lal from Jivat village and Ramvilas from Golpur, were also seriously injured in the incident.

Police and medical teams responded swiftly, with injured individuals receiving immediate medical attention at a local health center. This tragic event occurs shortly after a similar bee attack in Unnao district, highlighting a concerning pattern in the region.

