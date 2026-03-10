Left Menu

Tragedy at Ambedkar Nagar Temple: Devotee Succumbs to Bee Attack

A 55-year-old devotee died and two others were injured in a bee attack at Uttar Pradesh's Aughad Baba temple during a weekly fair. The swarm emerged from a hive within the temple complex, causing panic. The incident follows a similar attack in Unnao district that resulted in a fatality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:51 IST
Tragedy at Ambedkar Nagar Temple: Devotee Succumbs to Bee Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly bee attack at a temple in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh claimed the life of a 55-year-old devotee on Tuesday, while injuring two others. The swarm appeared during a weekly fair at the Aughad Baba temple, sending devotees into a panic.

Sant Ram, a resident of Kuthma Rajpur village, was the victim who succumbed to his injuries. The local authorities reported that two other devotees, Basant Lal from Jivat village and Ramvilas from Golpur, were also seriously injured in the incident.

Police and medical teams responded swiftly, with injured individuals receiving immediate medical attention at a local health center. This tragic event occurs shortly after a similar bee attack in Unnao district, highlighting a concerning pattern in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global
2
Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

 India
3
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces

New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary For...

 India
4
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026