Left Menu

MBBS study material, lectures in Hindi soon in MP, says minister Sarang

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-01-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 14:56 IST
MBBS study material, lectures in Hindi soon in MP, says minister Sarang
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has started the process to have MBBS study material and lectures in Hindi soon, state minister Vishwas Sarang said on Saturday.

A high-level committee which met on Friday decided that along with the translation of the study material, Hindi will also be included in the lectures for the MBBS course, Sarang, the state medical education minister, told reporters.

Sarang, who had announced last September that such a committee would be formed, also said studies had shown students learning courses in their native languages was more useful.

Sarang said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wants medical studies in Hindi. Earlier last year, Sarang had announced that lectures on RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekananda and B R Ambedkar will be part of the first-year foundation course of MBBS.

Besides, MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav had also announced last year that first-year students in graduation courses will be offered the 'Ramcharitmanas' as an elective subject under Philosophy discipline in the Arts stream.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022