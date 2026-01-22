December Drug Quality Alert: 74 Samples Labeled Below Standard

The Central Drugs Laboratories have found 74 drug samples to be of 'Not of Standard Quality' (NSQ) for December, according to a health ministry statement released this Wednesday.

In addition to this, state drug testing laboratories across the country flagged 93 drug samples as NSQ. These results emerge as part of routine regulatory surveillance, with the findings being regularly updated on the CDSCO portal.

Alongside these findings, five drug samples have been identified as spurious, manufactured by unauthorized producers under established brand names, particularly in regions including North Zone, Ahmedabad, Bihar, and Maharashtra. These cases are currently under investigation, with legal actions anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)