Left Menu

Spanish ombudsman set to probe church sex abuse

Spains prime minister wants to task the nations ombudsman with the countrys first official investigation into the depth of sexual abuse committed by Roman Catholic clergy.The decision by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, head of Spains Socialist Party, was reported on Sunday by Spanish newspaper El Pais and confirmed by the government to the Associated Press.The proposal of ombudsman Angel Gabilondo to head the investigation comes days after Spanish lawmakers took the first step toward opening a parliamentary inquiry on the issue of sexual abuse in the Church.The body representing Spains bishops has rejected opening up a comprehensive investigation.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:26 IST
Spanish ombudsman set to probe church sex abuse
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's prime minister wants to task the nation's ombudsman with the country's first official investigation into the depth of sexual abuse committed by Roman Catholic clergy.

The decision by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, head of Spain's Socialist Party, was reported on Sunday by Spanish newspaper El Pais and confirmed by the government to the Associated Press.

The proposal of ombudsman Angel Gabilondo to head the investigation comes days after Spanish lawmakers took the first step toward opening a parliamentary inquiry on the issue of sexual abuse in the Church.

The body representing Spain's bishops has rejected opening up a comprehensive investigation. Instead, it encourages victims to report their allegations to offices that it has set up in each of the country's dioceses. Critics say that is not enough to give a full accounting of the abuse.

The final go-ahead for a parliamentary committee depends on a vote planned for later this month.

If the plan wins parliamentary backing, Gabilondo would be charged with compiling a report based on the findings of an independent investigative committee, according to El Pais.

Gabilondo, 72, was named ombudsman in November. A professor of philosophy, he was education minister from 2009-11 for a Socialist-led government. Despite his political career, he is widely respected even among most of his right-wing rivals and considered a consensus figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022