Lam Research India signs MoU with IISc for sponsored fellowship program

Semiconductor plant gear maker Lam Research India has signed a memorandum of understanding with CeNSE and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to offer a sponsored fellowship program for second-year Master of Technology (MTech) students, starting in the 2022-23 academic year.

Lam India has been a part of CeNSE's (Centre for Nano Science and Engineering) industry affiliate program since 2014 and is continuously engaging with the centre to collaborate on multiple innovative projects to advance the state of semiconductor technologies, the company said on Monday. The MoU reaffirms Lam India's commitment to developing deeper industry-academia collaboration while creating opportunities for CeNSE students to acquire specialised skills leading to career opportunities in the wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) industry.

''We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with IISc to develop talent and drive technological innovation in the semiconductor industry. With access to a talent pool as strong as IISc's, we expect to significantly enhance Lam Research India's innovation contribution to the ecosystem. ''This MoU will facilitate the training and development of CeNSE MTech students as we continue to work on advanced semiconductor technologies at Lam India,'' Lam Research India's Corporate Vice President and General Manager Rangesh Raghavan said in a statement. CeNSE Chairperson Srinivasan Raghavan said industry-sponsored CeNSE MTech Fellowships are aimed at attracting talent from the traditional areas of engineering and science, and exposing them to new opportunities in the emerging electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry. ''Lam Research has been our Industry Affiliate for many years, and this collaboration is an extension of our commitment to solving industry challenges through academic research and technological innovations,'' he said.

