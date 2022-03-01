Left Menu

Helpline launched for those from Kashmir stuck in Ukraine

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:50 IST
Helpline launched for those from Kashmir stuck in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kashmir set up a helpline on Tuesday for the residents of the valley, including students, stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

''The divisional administration, Kashmir has established a helpline for those residents and students of Kashmir who are stuck in Ukraine,'' an official spokesperson said.

He said for any kind of assistance from the government, those from the valley stranded in Ukraine or their family members can contact on phone numbers +91-194-2457312 and +91-1942-473135.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022