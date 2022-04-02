Left Menu

DU students appearing for physical exams to get additional 30 mins, more choices in question paper

Students of second, fourth and sixth semesters will appear for exams in the physical mode that are likely to be held in May and June.In an official notification issued on Friday, the university said that the duration of each exam will be extended by 30 minutes as a special one-time measure.FacultyDepartment will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable, it said.Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it due to justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Delhi University students who will be appearing for exams in the physical mode after a gap of almost two years will get an additional 30 minutes and more choices in the question paper as a special one-time measure.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, DU had started holding online open book exams for students. Recently, students of first, third and fifth semesters appeared for online open book exams. Students of second, fourth and sixth semesters will appear for exams in the physical mode that are likely to be held in May and June.

In an official notification issued on Friday, the university said that the duration of each exam will be extended by 30 minutes as a special one-time measure.

''Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable,'' it said.

''Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it due to justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the leftover (remaining) students,'' it added.

The university said faculties, departments and colleges will be requested to provide study material to the needy students. Various faculties and departments will also be requested to conduct mock tests in addition to class tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

