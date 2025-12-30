Left Menu

Sacred Pilgrimage Begins: Ayyappa Temple Kicks Off Makaravilakku Festivities

The annual Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappa temple began with the sanctum sanctorum's opening. The temple's chief priests led ceremonies, allowing devotees to climb the sacred 18 steps for darshan. This season will culminate on January 14, with the shrine closing on January 20.

The revered Makaravilakku pilgrimage at the Lord Ayyappa temple commenced with great fanfare as the sanctum sanctorum opened at 5 pm. The temple, a sacred site for millions, came alive as chief priest E T Prasad and head priest Mahesh Mohanar conducted the inaugural rituals.

In a ceremonial procession, Malikappuram melsanthi Manu Namboothiri took the sacred ash before opening the shrine. Devotees were visibly moved as they climbed the sacred 18 steps for darshan, a significant ritual in their pilgrimage journey.

This annual event, concluding the 41-day 'mandala puja' festival, will see its peak on January 14. The fervor will sustain till January 19, allowing seekers of divine experience to visit until late into the night, before the final closing on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

