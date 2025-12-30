Left Menu

India Boosts Defense Arsenal with Major Weapons Contracts

The Indian Defence Ministry has signed contracts totaling Rs 4,666 crore to acquire over 4.25 lakh close-quarter battle carbines and 48 heavy torpedoes. These deals are aligned with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, aiming to strengthen the Indian Army and Navy with state-of-the-art indigenous technology.

Updated: 30-12-2025 19:11 IST
The Indian Defence Ministry has finalized agreements worth Rs 4,666 crore to bolster its military capabilities. This strategic move involves procuring over 4.25 lakh close-quarter battle carbines and 48 heavyweight torpedoes, demonstrating India's commitment to self-reliance in defense under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The substantial Rs 2,770 crore contract for battle carbines was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd, aiming to arm the Indian Army and Navy with cutting-edge indigenous technology. This development marks a significant step in replacing aging systems with modern solutions.

Additionally, the Indian Navy will gain enhanced firepower with the acquisition of 48 heavyweight torpedoes from WASS Submarine Systems SRL, Italy, for Rs 1,896 crore. Scheduled for delivery starting April 2028, these advanced weapons will significantly boost the combat readiness of the Kalvari class submarines.

