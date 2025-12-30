Training Village Defence Guards: Strengthening Rural Security in Chenab Valley

Amid a high-stakes counter-terrorist operation in Chenab Valley, the Indian Army is boosting grassroots security by training Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Doda district, officials announced. The move is aimed at empowering rural communities in defense tactics as part of a comprehensive anti-terrorism strategy.

Approximately 150 VDGs from 17 remote villages are undergoing rigorous instruction in automatic rifle handling, tactical maneuvers, and self-defense, hinted defense spokespersons. This initiative is crucial as these villages lie close to mountainous terrains where active security operations are ongoing.

Security forces, along with police and paramilitary units, emphasize that the VDG training is pivotal in dismantling terrorist influence in higher reaches of the valley, ultimately promoting long-term stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)