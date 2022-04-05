UP board exams: 4 arrested for posing as 'magistrates' and trying to see question papers

The Agra police on Monday arrested four people who posed as magistrates and sought to inspect a secure room where question papers of Uttar Pradesh board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were kept, an official said.

The four reached an examination centre in Agra in an SUV.

Superintendent of Police (Agra City) Vikas Kumar said, ''All four persons went to the school posing as magistrates. They asked police and the centre manager to take them to the strong room where question papers were kept. When asked, they were not able to prove their identity and provide authorisation letter.'' They have been identified as Raghuvir Singh Tomar, Mukesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Devendra Kumar -- all residents of Agra.

A complaint was registered and the four people were arrested, officials said.

In Bareilly, an LLB student was arrested for appearing in a school board examination on behalf of a candidate. Two other such ''solvers'' managed to give authorities the slip.

Police have registered a case against the three ''solvers''.

