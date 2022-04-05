Teenage girl writes poems on death, hangs self at her Nagpur home

A 13-year-old girl hanged herself at her residence in Nagpur in Maharashtra after writing poems and quotes on death, police said on Tuesday. The deceased girl, a resident of Chandramani Nagar in the Ajni area, was a student of class 8, an official said. The incident occurred at 1 PM on Monday when the girl's mother was in the bathroom while her brother was in the drawing-room of their home. ''The girl was studying in the bedroom. When her mother went to the bedroom she found her daughter's body hanging from the wooden raft with a rope,'' the Ajni police station official said. Police found a notebook of the girl in her bedroom in which she had been writing poems and quotes on death in Marathi and English for the last two months. She has also written that ''coronavirus should spread and that I will die''.

Her family members told the police that the girl was good in studies and securing high ranks in school every year. "Her behaviour was absolutely normal during her last interaction with her mother," the official said, quoting the statement of her mother.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Ajni police.

