Germany to grant 2 bln eur for federal states to care for Ukraine refugees

The German government will give 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to the federal state to cover the cost of caring for and integrating Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. "The agreement is a good basis for our country to stand together in the long term," Scholz said after a meeting with the premiers of Germany's 16 states.

Germany has registered around 307,000 refugees from Ukraine, the interior ministry said on Monday. ($1 = 0.9193 euros)

