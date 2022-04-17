Left Menu

Govt school in Jammu found shut during working hours, teachers suspended

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers of a government middle school here were placed under suspension after the institution was found shut during working hours, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The Chief Education Officer of Jammu ordered the suspension of the staff members -- a master and four teachers -- of the Government Middle School Pounthal in Gandhi Nagar Zone after it was found closed during working hours on Saturday.

''As soon as it was reported that the school was locked during office hours, a team...was asked to visit the school and enquire into the matter," the spokesman said.

On the basis of the report submitted by the visiting team, all the five teachers have been suspended till further orders, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

